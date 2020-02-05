  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

DUI

1:04 a.m., Jan. 26, 2900 block of N. Cabrillo Highway 

A 36-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to a sobering center. 

 

Hit and run

6:55 p.m., Jan. 31, S. Cabrillo Highway at Pine Avenue

A vehicle reportedly collided into another vehicle and then left the scene. There is no information on the suspect. 

Montara

Stolen vehicle

8:15 a.m., Jan. 27, 900 block of Harte Street

An unknown suspect took an 18-foot trailer from a driveway. The trailer is valued at $4,500. 

Moss Beach

Grand theft

6:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 100 block of Bonita Lane

An unknown suspect stole someone’s iPhone. The phone is valued at $1,099. 

Princeton

DUI

10:42 a.m., Jan. 31, 300 block of Capistrano Road 

A 22-year-old San Ramon man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to a sobering center. 

Unincorporated

Burglary

6:30 a.m., Jan. 27, 400 block of Sevilla Avenue 

An unknown suspect took an electric mountain bicycle from a garage. The bicycle is valued at $2,000.

 

Trespassing 

11:19 a.m., Jan. 31, 0 block of Tunitas Creek Road 

Multiple people from Sunnyvale were found loitering at Tunitas Beach after hours. They were

cited and released from the scene. r 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments