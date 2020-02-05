DUI
1:04 a.m., Jan. 26, 2900 block of N. Cabrillo Highway
A 36-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to a sobering center.
Hit and run
6:55 p.m., Jan. 31, S. Cabrillo Highway at Pine Avenue
A vehicle reportedly collided into another vehicle and then left the scene. There is no information on the suspect.
Montara
Stolen vehicle
8:15 a.m., Jan. 27, 900 block of Harte Street
An unknown suspect took an 18-foot trailer from a driveway. The trailer is valued at $4,500.
Moss Beach
Grand theft
6:30 p.m., Jan. 28, 100 block of Bonita Lane
An unknown suspect stole someone’s iPhone. The phone is valued at $1,099.
Princeton
DUI
10:42 a.m., Jan. 31, 300 block of Capistrano Road
A 22-year-old San Ramon man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to a sobering center.
Unincorporated
Burglary
6:30 a.m., Jan. 27, 400 block of Sevilla Avenue
An unknown suspect took an electric mountain bicycle from a garage. The bicycle is valued at $2,000.
Trespassing
11:19 a.m., Jan. 31, 0 block of Tunitas Creek Road
Multiple people from Sunnyvale were found loitering at Tunitas Beach after hours. They were
cited and released from the scene. r
