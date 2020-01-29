Battery
2:45 p.m., Jan. 24, Main Street at San Mateo Road
Two people were involved in a road rage incident and got into a physical altercation. One man reportedly hit another man on the chin.
DUI
10:20 p.m., Jan. 18, Johnston Street at Mill Street
A 58-year-old San Mateo County woman was reportedly driving under the influence. She was cited and transported to a sobering center.
12:16 a.m., Jan. 24, Main Street at Seymour Street
A 24-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly driving under the influence with a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Drugs
1:50 a.m., Jan. 19, 100 block of San Mateo Road
A 21-year-old Stockton woman was reportedly in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released.
Public intoxication
4:11 p.m., Jan. 19, 400 block of Purissima Street
A 30-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly sleeping on the ground and under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County.
Jan. 23, 300 block of Purissima Street
A 57-year-old Half Moon Bay man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail.
Shoplifting
10:30 a.m., Jan. 24, 100 block of Main Street
An unknown suspect stole two power tools from a store. The loss is estimated at $800.
Tampering with vehicle
2 p.m., Jan. 18, 1000 block of Miramontes Point Road
An unknown suspect stole the rear license plate off a vehicle parked on the street.
La Honda
Battery
2:10 a.m., Jan. 19, 8700 block of La Honda Road
Deputies responded to a medical call after a physical altercation at a bar. When deputies arrived, the man was found to have sustained major injuries including fractured ribs, a black eye, swollen face and had trouble breathing. The man refused to cooperate or talk about what happened and did not say who injured him. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Pescadero
Vandalism
9:54 a.m., Jan. 20, 500 block of Native Sons Road
A 30-year-old Pescadero man reportedly threw a rock at a vehicle. The rock shattered the rear window and caused damage to the trunk of the vehicle. The incident was filmed by a home security system. The victim estimated the damage to be about $1,500.
5 a.m., Jan. 19, 300 block of Butano Cutoff
An unknown suspect drove a vehicle onto the soccer field at Pescadero High School causing approximately $400 worth of damage to the field.
Princeton
Public intoxication
1:40 a.m., Jan. 19, 200 block of Capistrano Road
A 32-year-old Pacifica man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol in public. He was arrested and transported to San Mateo County jail to be released once sober.
Unincorporated
Drugs
6:44 p.m., Jan. 18, Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo County Road
A 26-year-old San Francisco man was arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants and for allegedly being in possession of drug paraphernalia and was driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail.
