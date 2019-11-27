  1. Home
A family dispute involving a reported stabbing brought San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies to a neighborhood in Moss Beach on Monday. 

At approximately 1:30 p.m., someone reported an altercation between family members on the 300 block of California Avenue. Deputies were told at least one weapon was involved. 

Witnesses said they saw deputies with guns drawn, using a megaphone to lure the people in the residence outside.

“We try and call people out of the house when weapons are involved to avoid being ambushed,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blanskwade said. 

One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Blankswade. No arrest has been made, but the case was sent to the San Mateo County district attorney’s Office for review.

