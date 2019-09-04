  1. Home
An employee at the Chevron gas station in Woodside found suspected skimming devices in three gas pump terminals last week.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 26, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station at 2950 Woodside Road. There, they found the skimming devices were used to fraudulently obtain users’ credit card information when they used the machines.

Authorities don’t know how long the skimming devices were in the gas pumps, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

