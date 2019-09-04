An employee at the Chevron gas station in Woodside found suspected skimming devices in three gas pump terminals last week.
At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 26, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station at 2950 Woodside Road. There, they found the skimming devices were used to fraudulently obtain users’ credit card information when they used the machines.
Authorities don’t know how long the skimming devices were in the gas pumps, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.