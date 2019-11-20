The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported approximately 13 vehicle burglaries in El Granada and Half Moon Bay between 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 to 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
“Over a 24-hour period it was kind of an out of the ordinary incident,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with the break-ins but deputies are continuing to interview neighbors and asking anyone who has video surveillance footage to submit it to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Detectives are following up on any leads and quite a few vehicles were dusted for fingerprints,” Blankswade said.
As a reminder, Blankswade advises people to not leave valuables in a vehicle, close all windows before leaving, to park in a well lit, heavily populated area when possible, not to leave garage openers in a vehicle and to lock the vehicle.
“A lot of times, in a smaller town, like Half Moon Bay, people can get comfortable in their environment,” Blankswade said. “We want to encourage people to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings.”
Since Nov. 7 the Sheriff’s Office has reported just one other vehicle burglary, in Montara.
