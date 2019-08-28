A San Mateo County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a parked car near Half Moon Bay.
On Aug. 6, a woman reported to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office she was the victim of a sexual assault in February 2019. The victim was reportedly sexually assaulted in the suspect’s car, which was parked at the Old Princeton Landing in Princeton.
An arrest warrant for $200,000 was issued and 21-year-old Matthew Hann was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on Aug. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.