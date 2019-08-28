  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
  3. Police Log

A San Mateo County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a parked car near Half Moon Bay. 

On Aug. 6, a woman reported to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office she was the victim of a sexual assault in February 2019. The victim was reportedly sexually assaulted in the suspect’s car, which was parked at the Old Princeton Landing in Princeton. 

An arrest warrant for $200,000 was issued and 21-year-old Matthew Hann was arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on Aug. 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments