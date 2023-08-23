El Granada
Extortion
7 p.m., Aug. 13, The Alameda
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies reported that an unknown suspect contacted a juvenile victim over social media and pretended to be a fictitious female. After the victim exchanged nude photographs, the suspect then attempted to extort the victim out of $300 under the threat of releasing the photographs to the victim's friends and family.
Half Moon Bay
Trespassing
1:21 a.m., Aug. 18, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a report of trespassing and arrested a male suspect. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Warrant
5:24 p.m., Aug. 13, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had two outstanding warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released from the scene on promise to appear.
3:27 p.m., Aug. 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
11:20 p.m., Aug. 18, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
2:20 p.m., Aug. 18, 1000 block N. Cabrillo Highway
During a welfare check, deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said had drug paraphernalia and four outstanding warrants for his arrest. The man had two from the Colma Police Department, one from the San Bruno Police Department and another from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Montara
Trespassing
6:51 p.m., Aug. 9, 200 block Las Flores Road
Deputies stopped and cited a woman they said was trespassing and had three credit cards that did not belong to her. The woman was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
