Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
2:06 a.m., May 23, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said got off his bike and ran from them. After detaining him, deputies booked him for two outstanding warrants, one from the Sheriff’s Office and another from the California Department of Corrections. After searching him, deputies said he had a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Drunken driving
10:20 p.m., May 27, 400 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver they said was drunk. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
12:35 a.m., May 29, 500 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk and drove his car into a ditch on the side of the road.
Warrant
7:15 a.m, May 29, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine on him. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Montara
Burglary
4:51 p.m., May 25, 5600 block Cabrillo Highway
Someone smashed the window of a parked car, stole a wallet with credit cards inside, and attempted to use those cards at a retail store. The total loss was estimated to be $964.
Vandalism
1:30 a.m., May 29, 300 block 11th Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a man they said had committed vandalism. They said the man resisted arrest before he was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Moss Beach
Controlled substance
1:23 a.m., May 24, 100 block Airport Street at La Granada Lane
Deputies stopped and cited
a biker who they said was on probation and had suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia. The biker was released from the scene on promise to appear.
