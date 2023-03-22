Half Moon Bay
Assault
3:30 p.m., March 14, 100 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight and arrested a man who they said hit his two victims with his vehicle. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Burglary
12:15 p.m., March 10, 100 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies stopped and arrested Silvestre Martinez, a 28-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing items between 6:45 p.m. on March 9 and 7:10 a.m. on March 10. Martinez was accused of stealing a custom-made bicycle, three cellphones and a surveillance camera. The total value of the stolen items was approximately $3,939. Martinez was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunken driving
6:25 p.m., March 11, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said was drunk while driving and involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in minor injuries. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
8:42 p.m., March 13, 100 block Railroad Avenue at Myrtle Street
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run car collision. After finding a car without a driver in a ditch, they searched the area and found a woman who they said was drunk. The woman was arrested and taken to First Chance to be released when sober.
Stolen property
10:30 a.m., March 10, 500 block Kelly Avenue
After arresting a man for commercial burglary, deputies cited a female suspect for buying some of the stolen items from that burglary knowing they were stolen. The woman was cited and released on promise to appear.
Suspended license
8:20 a.m., March 9, 100 block Main Street at Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Miramar
Assault
5:17 p.m, March 10, 6th Avenue at Medio Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a woman attempting to hit her neighbor with her vehicle. They arrested Amy Wentworth, a 50-year-old Miramar resident and booked her for assault with a deadly weapon.
