Half Moon Bay
Concealed dagger
7:35 p.m., June 23, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped and arrested Alejandro Martinez, a 30-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was subject to probation. After searching him, deputies said he had a concealed dagger, a felony. Martinez was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Controlled substance
6:17 p.m., June 24, 100 block Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man they said had admitted to having methamphetamine. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Disorderly conduct
8:27 p.m., June 27, 100 block Kelly Avenue at Main Street
Deputies responded to the report of a physical altercation involving three men but only found one of them. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in public.
Drugs
8:13 p.m., June 25, Redondo Beach Road
Deputies stopped two cars occupied by several minors. Deputies said the minors had marijuana, alcohol and a switchblade. The items were confiscated and the minors were released from the scene to their parents or guardians.
Drunken driving
12:19 a.m., June 24, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said was drunk. The driver was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
10:54 p.m., June 27, 100 block Ruisseau Francais Avenue at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk and provided false identification. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
10:26 a.m., June 22, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license. The man was released on promise to appear.
Warrant
6 p.m., June 27, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested a man they said had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Drunken driving
2:09 a.m., June 25, 100 block San Mateo Road at Skyline Boulevard
Deputies stopped a driver they said was drunk. California Highway Patrol officers arrived on the scene, investigated, and arrested the driver for drunk driving.
Warrant
2:03 p.m., June 21, 100 block Skyline Boulevard at Clouds Rest Road
Deputies stopped and cited a female driver they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
3:43 a.m., June 22, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
2:25 p.m., June 22, 100 block Skyline Boulevard at County Road
Deputies stopped and cited
a woman who they said had an outstanding warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office. The woman was released on promise to appear.
