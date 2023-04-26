Half Moon Bay
Drug paraphernalia
10:07 p.m., April 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who they said had a suspended license and drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released on promise to appear.
8:33 a.m., April 17, 100 block Poplar Street
Deputies stopped a man on probation. After searching him, they said he had drug paraphernalia and debit cards that did not belong to him. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Drunken driving
1:10 a.m., April 15, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a male driver they said was drunk. The man was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
1:07 a.m., April 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Main Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the road. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
2:21 a.m., April 16, 400 block Church Street
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver they said was drunk. The man was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
Warrant
7:21 a.m., April 14, 700 block Purissima Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
2:30 p.m., April 14, 100 block Lewis Foster Drive
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
10:07 p.m., April 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested Jessica Maib, a 32-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had two felony warrants for her arrest, one from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and another from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Maib was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
11:53 p.m., April 18, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Weapons
1:44 a.m., April 14, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a driver for expired car registration. They said they saw a gun visible under the seat. After searching the car, deputies said the gun was loaded and illegal. The driver was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility.
Moss Beach
Drugs
11 p.m., April 14, 100 block La Granada Lane at Culebra Lane
Deputies stopped and cited a man on probation who they said had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
