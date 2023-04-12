Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
7:20 p.m., April 3, 600 block Filbert Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk and involved in a collision. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
2:43 a.m., April 2, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver they said had a suspended license. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
3:47 p.m., April 2, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Kehoe Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man on his bike who they said had burglary tools and had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
10 p.m., April 3, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies cited a man sleeping in his vehicle who they said had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Suspended license
2:35 p.m., March 31, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said
had a suspended license.
The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Princeton
Drunken driving
12:43 a.m., April 2, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a driver they said was drunk. The case was taken over by the California Highway Patrol, who arrested the driver on suspicion of a DUI.
