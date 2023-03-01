Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
12:11 a.m., Feb. 18, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Frontage Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was driving drunk. The man was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
10:57 p.m., Feb. 18, 100 block Medio Avenue at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found a fake ID card. The man was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drugs
1:20 a.m., Feb. 21, 100 block Pilarcitos Avenue at Pine Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was on probation and had a large amount of methamphetamine. The driver was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unlawful paraphernalia
5:54 p.m., Feb. 18, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said had possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Warrant
10:33 p.m., Feb. 17, 100 block Oak Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the man provided a false name, and he was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Montara
Burglary
2:40 a.m., Feb. 19, 300 block Eighth Street
Deputies said two unknown subjects wearing dark clothing and face masks pried open a victim’s garage and stole two mountain bikes. The total loss was estimated to be $2,800.
7:30 a.m., 500 block Sixth St.
Sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, someone broke into a house through a dog door and stole an e-bike worth $4,000.
