Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
11:35 p.m., March 4, 500 block Kelly Avenue
A reporting party told San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies a man attempted to hit him before fleeing the scene. Deputies later located the man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Fraud
March 6, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies reported that an unknown suspect hacked into a victim’s computer and bought $59,229 in airline flights.
Drug paraphernalia
7:39 p.m., March 1, 100 block Main Street at Lewis Foster Drive
Deputies stopped and cited a biker who told authorities he had drug paraphernalia on him. The biker was released from the scene on promise to appear.
5:56 p.m., March 5, 500 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said was on probation. After searching him, deputies said they found a methamphetamine pipe as well as several access cards and a check that did not belong to him. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
12:03 a.m., March 4, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Grandview Boulevard
Deputies stopped and cited Cashana Lamar-Cabral, a 29-year-old Fairfield resident who had an active felony warrant out of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. After searching her vehicle, deputies said they found a Social Security card that did not belong to her. Cashana was charged with appropriating false property and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
5 p.m., March 6, 100 block Kelly Avenue at Church Street
Deputies stopped and arrested Jorge Martinez, a 25-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who they said had a no-bail felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Martinez was detained after he fled on foot. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Montara
Disorderly conduct
10:41 p.m., March 2, 400 block Prospect Way
Deputies stopped and
cited a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
