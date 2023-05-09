Moss Beach
Warrant
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Moss Beach
Warrant
7:32 p.m., May 1, 500 block Virginia Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
Pescadero
Warrant
6:13 a.m., April 29, Cabrillo Highway at Pigeon Point Road
Deputies arrested a male driver who was involved in a collision and had a warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
2:07 p.m., April 29, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies attempted to stop two subjects, a man and a woman, who they said were suspiciously looking into different homes’ front yards. One man fled from deputies. The woman was found to have three outstanding warrants and had drugs and stolen property. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
12:02 a.m., April 26, Gray Whale Cove
Deputies arrested a male driver they said was drunk. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
On a recent day at Sea Bowl, three generations of the Dockery-Daly family happily rolled fra…
Beach Break Entertainment is now offering movie club memberships with perks fit for two peop…
The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. H…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A testing method that became commonplace to track the spread of COVID-19 is now being used b…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Earlier this month the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a construction contract that coul…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The upscale eatery Pasta Moon was aglow last week during “Spring Ahead,” an annual fundraise…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Charlotte Stein is an animal lover and avid horseback rider. She’s also a pretty good friend.
At its first meeting in April, the Half Moon Bay City Council will consider adopting a 15 mp…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cabrillo and La Honda-Pescadero unified school districts both received
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
“They’re just rooms,” Rolando Madrid, senior program director at the Boys and Girls Club, to…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.