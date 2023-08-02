El Granada
Drunken driving
El Granada
Drunken driving
1:49 a.m., July 22, 200 block Capistrano Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver they said was drunk. The driver was arrested by California Highway Patrol and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
8:05 p.m., July 22, Kelly Avenue at Main Street
Deputies responded to a report of a fight and arrested a man they said was drunk and disorderly while intoxicated. The man was treated by paramedics and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunken driving
12:28 a.m., July 22, San Mateo Road at Digges Canyon Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. California Highway Patrol officers were requested to respond and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Vandalism
8:56 p.m., July 19, 100 block of Poplar Street
Deputies reported that multiple vehicles left Poplar Beach after someone had cut the chain to the parking lot gate.
Warrant
2:17 p.m., July 23, Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
5:28 p.m., July 23, Main Street at Poplar Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
