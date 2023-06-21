Half Moon Bay
Battery
7:46 p.m., June 12, 700 block Arnold Way
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they said was involved in domestic abuse. According to the deputies’ report, the woman threw a television remote at the male victim, who refused medical treatment. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Controlled substance
10:13 am., June 8, 500 block Stone Pine Road
Deputies stopped and arrested Carlos Borstad, a 29-year-old transient, who they said had an illegal knife, pepper spray and suspected meth for sale. Borstad was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Warrant
7:17 p.m., June 12, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. After searching him, deputies said he had a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Burglary
5:14 p.m., June 9, Montara State Beach
Sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., someone broke into a parked car and stole various items from the vehicle.
Moss Beach
Warrant
3:15 p.m., June 7, 800 block Airport Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Warrant
1:26 p.m., June 11, 100 block Highway 35 at Old La Honda Road
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license and had an active misdemeanor warrant from the Palo Alto Police Department. The man was released on promise to appear.
