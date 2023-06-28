Half Moon Bay
Battery
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
8:30 p.m., June 17, 600 block Kelly Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery, but the victim did not want to press charges, and the deputies were unable to find the suspect.
Controlled substance
7:44 p.m., June 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man they said was on probation. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected drug paraphrenia. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
11:50 p.m., June 13, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested James Brown Jr., a 34-year-old San Mateo resident, who had an active felony warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had forged checks, credit cards and mail belonging to other people. Brown was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Weapon
11:50 p.m., June 13, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a car and cited the male passenger for carrying a switchblade knife. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Burglary
5 p.m., June 16, Montara State Beach
Sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. on June 16, someone broke into a car and stole a laptop computer.
Moss Beach
Burglary
3 p.m, 1100 block Etheldore Street
Sometime between 1 and 3 p.m., someone broke into a car and stole a purse on the floorboard.
Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut but…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
San Mateo County has secured $5 million in state funding to pay for 28 housing units dedicat…
Two people are dead after a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Bean Hollow Road on Tuesday …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Last week the San Mateo County Harbor Commission discussed a Pillar Point Harbor sea level r…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
In early 2023, a series of storms battered infrastructure and knocked out power for South Co…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Officials representing the Coastside have initiated a deal with the state and telecommunicat…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ Government body: Coastside Fire Protection District
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(1) comment
Fortunately, the Sheriff has ordered some FLOCK License plate readers for the unincorporated MidCoast to be installed in August. Perhaps they will be able to locate some of these Perps that break into people’s work trucks and steal tools, or cut catalytic converters off of cars or smash cars windows of tourists parked at local beaches.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.