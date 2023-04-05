Half Moon Bay
Contempt of court
11:10 p.m., March 26, 600 block Grandview Boulevard
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a woman as she left a residence from which she was restrained per a criminal protective order. The woman was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Disorderly conduct
8:46 p.m., March 25, 100 block Poplar Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two intoxicated men possibly driving under the influence. The deputies arrived on the scene and determined the man in the passenger seat was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drug paraphernalia
8:20 a.m., March 27, 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drug paraphernalia. The man was released on promise to appear.
Drunk driving
7:22 p.m., March 26, 400 block Willow Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Suspended license
6:09 p.m., March 25, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Second Street
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said had a suspended license and did not have his required ignition interlock device installed in the car. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
9:09 p.m., March 24, 200 block Eagle Trace Drive
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
5:23 p.m., March 27, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had three misdemeanor warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Warrant
9:05 a.m., March 27,
100 block Airport Street at La Granada Lane
Deputies stopped and
cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.