Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
11:31 p.m., Aug. 28, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Warrant
10:19 p.m., Aug. 25, 100 block Main Street at Mill Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had two outstanding arrest warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
3:06 p.m., Aug. 27, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited
a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
5:36 p.m., Aug. 27, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Seymour Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and was said to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Moss Beach
Battery
1:30 a.m., Aug. 27, 100 block Corona Street
Deputies said an intoxicated male punched a family member in the face. The victim went to the hospital where the doctor said they had an eye contusion and broken nose. The victim declined prosecution and would not sign a medical release form.
Robbery
3 a.m., Aug. 30, La Grande Avenue
Deputies arrested Asher Godden, 45, of San Francisco, and charged him with felony robbery of his former girlfriend. Deputies said Godden violated a criminal protection order and he assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her residence and took her cellphone, which was later recovered. Godden was also charged with misdemeanors for battery and violating court orders. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Controlled substance
11:21 p.m., Aug. 27, 100 block Pilarcitos Creek Road
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license. After searching the vehicle they said they found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol. The man was cited and released from the scene.
Loitering
10:50 p.m., Aug. 26, 100 block Tunitas Beach Road
Deputies stopped and cited three men for loitering on a beach after hours.
11:12 p.m., Aug. 26, 100 block Tunitas Beach Road
Deputies stopped and cited four men for loitering on a beach after hours.
