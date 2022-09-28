Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
9:35 a.m., Sept. 18, 500 block Kelly Avenue
While responding to a welfare check, deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to himself. He was cited and transported to Seton Hospital for medical treatment.
Drunken driving
4:02 a.m., Sept. 17, 100 block San Mateo Road at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a report of a drunken driver leaving a hotel. A male driver was stopped and arrested for drunken driving. He was transported to First Chance.
Suspended license
10:10 a.m., Sept. 20, 100 block Grand Boulevard at
Highway 1
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Theft
8 p.m., Sept. 12, 500 block
Kelly Avenue
Sometime between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., someone stole several items worth an estimated $4,050 from an unlocked vehicle.
Warrant
9:45 a.m., Sept. 15, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a woman who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. She was released from the scene on promise to appear.
4:02 p.m., Sept. 16, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. He was released from the scene on promise to appear.
8 a.m., Sept. 17, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
4:16 p.m., Sept. 18, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Miramar
Warrant
10:13 p.m., Sept. 21, 600 block Miramar Drive
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had two outstanding warrants. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Burglary
11:15 p.m., Sept. 21, 200 block Farallone Avenue
Sometime between 10 and 11:15 p.m., someone entered a victim’s residence through an unlocked side door and stole an estimated $6,000 worth of property.
Moss Beach
Theft
3:30 p.m., Sept. 8, 1100 block Etheldore Street
Sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, someone stole a purse containing credit cards from the victim’s vehicle and used them to make purchases at multiple locations, with a total loss of $1,848.47.
Princeton
Disorderly conduct
2:41 p.m., Sept. 19, 400 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and arrested
a male subject who they said
was drunk and unable to care
for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
