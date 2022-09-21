Half Moon Bay
Battery
12:35 a.m., Sept. 10, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an altercation in a parking lot and arrested two subjects who were fighting with two other people. All sustained injuries. The two subjects were booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drug paraphernalia
2:19 a.m., Sept. 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said had drug paraphernalia. The subject was released from the scene without incident on promise to appear.
10:15 a.m., Sept. 8, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject they said used drug paraphernalia. The subject was released from the scene without incident.
Stolen vehicle
7:07 a.m., Sept. 8, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested a man who was reportedly behaving erratically and refusing to leave a business. The man was contacted inside of the reporting party’s vehicle. Deputies said he was highly intoxicated and booked him in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident. They later discovered surveillance footage of the man driving a stolen vehicle and charged him with the crime.
Vandalism
5 a.m., Sept. 12, 100 block Seymour Street
Someone punctured a hole in a vehicle’s gas tank while attempting to siphon and steal gas. The total damage was estimated to be $1,200.
Warrant
3:10 p.m., Sept. 13, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Filbert Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. He was released from the scene without incident on promise to appear.
Weapon
12:19 p.m., Sept. 12, 400 block Oak Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject for carrying a concealed dagger. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Pescadero
Domestic violence
11:30 a.m., Sept. 6, 500 block Native Sons Road
Authorities were dispatched to San Mateo County Medical Center on the report of a domestic violence complaint. Two days later, after investigating the incident, deputies arrested David Collins, a 49-year-old Pescadero resident, on suspicion of spousal abuse, a felony. Collins was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Burglary
5:15 p.m., Sept. 8, 100 block Martin’s Beach Road
Someone broke into the rear passenger-side window of the victim's locked vehicle and stole two bags containing miscellaneous items. The owner estimated the loss to be $265.
