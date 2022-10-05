El Granada
Stolen vehicle
3:44 p.m., Sept. 27, 100 block Johnson Pier
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a man involved in a stolen vehicle incident in Pacifica. Pacifica Police Department officers came to the scene with the victim who positively identified the subject.
Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
10:41 p.m., Sept. 22, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for herself. The woman was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Drunken driving
11:07 p.m., Sept. 23, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk and swerving his vehicle on the road. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Lewd acts
2:56 p.m., Sept. 25, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies arrested a man who allegedly masturbated in a parking lot. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Unlawful paraphernalia
8:40 p.m., Sept. 27, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a business reporting shoplifting. After they located the male suspect, they determined he had not taken any merchandise. The man had previously been cited for trespassing. After searching him, deputies said he had drug paraphernalia. The man was cited on promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Princeton
Battery
11:50 p.m., Sept. 23, 400 block Capistrano Road
Deputies arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman in her face. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
