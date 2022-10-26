El Granada
Controlled substance
1:39 a.m., Oct. 15, 100 block Obispo Road at Avenue Portola
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver who they said had drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The driver and passenger were both arrested, cited and released from the scene on promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
11:26 p.m., Oct. 12, 100 block Kelly Avenue at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver they said was drunk and almost drove into a patrol car. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Disorderly conduct
5:12 p.m., Oct. 16, 1400 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
11:55 a.m., Oct. 17, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Weapon
10:21 a.m., Oct. 14, Lewis Foster Drive
Deputies said they were called to Half Moon Bay High School after a juvenile on probation was reported to have a knife and marijuana. The student fled before they arrived.
Unlawful paraphernalia
1:29 a.m., Oct. 13, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said had a methamphetamine pipe. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Warrant
1:15 p.m., Oct. 14, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
6:25 p.m., Oct. 17, 9400 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested Kevin Emidy, a 38-year-old Orange County resident, who had two felony warrants, one from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and one from the California Department of Corrections. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Moss Beach
Concealed weapon
10:15 a.m., Oct. 19, 800 block Airport Road
Deputies contacted a man who had reported a grass fire. They said the man had an active arrest warrant and had a concealed loaded handgun in his vehicle. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Unincorporated
Suspended license
2:33 a.m., Oct. 17, 100 block Medio at Fourth Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said had a suspended license. The passenger had suspected methamphetamine. Both were cited on promise to appear.
