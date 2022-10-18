Half Moon Bay
Court violation
9:58 a.m., Oct. 8, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a person at a homeless encampment who they said was violating an active domestic violence protective order. The person was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drunken driving
5:30 p.m., Oct. 12, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver they said was drunk. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Resisting arrest
11:08 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies attempted to stop a bicyclist for a vehicle violation, but the rider ran from them. The subject was later arrested, cited and released on promise to appear.
Warrant
2:30 p.m., Oct. 8, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
8:09 p.m., Oct. 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a subject behind a shopping center who they said had three outstanding warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
8:19 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Princeton
Controlled substance
8:12 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Deputies responded to a
report of a suspicious parked vehicle. They said the driver admitted to having heroin
and drug paraphernalia with him, which was later found inside the vehicle. The driver was cited on a promise to appear and released from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.