El Granada
Warrant
8:50 a.m., Oct. 2, 400 block Palma Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested Sesar Partida, a 29-year-old El Granada resident, who had an outstanding felony warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Partida was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Half Moon Bay
Assault
6:31 p.m., Sept. 29, 100 block San Mateo Road at Main
Deputies responded to a report of someone throwing a pair of wire cutters at a woman, striking her in the left ear. The incident occurred in a known homeless encampment, according to reports. The woman was treated by emergency medical services and transported to San Mateo Medical Center. Deputies searched for the suspect but did not find them.
Drunken driving
12:03 a.m., Oct. 1, 100 block Burning Tree Road at Fairway Drive
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
3:32 p.m., Oct. 2, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a driver they said had false vehicle registration. The driver was cited for having a suspended license.
Theft
3:18 p.m., Oct. 4, 300 block Main Street
Someone used stolen credit cards to make three purchases worth $6,134 at a store.
Warrant
12:49 p.m., Sept. 30, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
8:13 a.m., Oct. 1, 400 block Wavecrest Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Montara
Warrant
1:45 p.m., Oct. 2, 200 block Sixth Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Disorderly conduct
1:50 a.m., Oct. 1, 100 block Codo Lane
Deputies arrested a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident to be released when sober.
Stolen vehicle
12:34 a.m., Sept. 29, 800 block Airport Street
Deputies arrested Alvin Mendez Mazariegos, a 21-year-old
Novato resident, for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. They said Mendez Mazariegos had burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance at the time of arrest. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
La Honda
Battery
4:58 p.m., Sept. 29, 7400 block La Honda Road
Deputies responded to a report of an assault. They said the suspect and victims were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when the suspect pushed one of the victims. The suspect then discharged a can of pepper spray into the air. The victims were treated on scene and declined prosecution.
San Gregorio
Suspended license
4:51 p.m., Sept. 30, 20000 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license. The man was released on promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.