Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
10:54 p.m., Nov. 11, 400 block Oak Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said had suspected methamphetamine and a suspended license.
Trespassing
5:02 p.m., Nov. 15, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man for trespassing after he went into a smoke shop that had previously banned him.
Warrant
6:40 p.m., Nov. 12, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk walking along a highway with a bottle of alcohol. Authorities say he had an outstanding warrant from the Long Beach Police Department.
Moss Beach
Assault
7:35 p.m., Nov. 11, 100 block La Granada Avenue
Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing but said the victim was uncooperative and did not provide any leads.
Warrant
12:34 a.m., Nov. 12, 500 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the Pacifica Police Department. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Pescadero
Vandalism
9:30 a.m., Nov. 11, 1000 block Cloverdale Road
Someone vandalized a fence and caused an esteemed $730 in damages.
Princeton
Warrant
9:58 p.m., Nov. 12, 100 block Yale Avenue at Airport Street
Deputies arrested Michael Bannister of El Granada in an RV after they said he had an outstanding felony warrant from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. They say he was also an unregistered sex offender.
Unincorporated
Disorderly conduct
12:09 a.m., Nov. 12, 9900 block Pescadero Creek Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was drunk. The woman was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
