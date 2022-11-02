Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
3:29 p.m., Oct. 24, 1100 block Main Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk and attempting to enter the wrong residence. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Hacking
6:30 p.m., Oct. 23, 1500 block Hawser Lane
Deputies investigated reports from a woman that her son’s ex-girlfriend recently gained access to his Snapchat account and suspected she was impersonating him through social media. Deputies said they spoke with the ex-girlfriend and her family about the incident. They denied any wrongdoing. No further evidence has been found.
Suspended license
5:36 p.m., Oct. 25, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who they said had a suspended license. The driver was released on promise to appear.
Theft
Oct. 17, 600 block Spruce Street
Sometime between midnight at 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, someone broke into a locked vehicle. Deputies said they didn’t appear to take anything, but broke the steering column and ignition in an attempt to steal the vehicle.
Warrant
12:42 a.m., Oct. 20, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies attempted to arrest a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man fled through a creek, making it the second time this man has evaded deputies that way.
3:22 p.m., Oct. 20, 100 block Miramontes Road at Cañada Cove Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested Omar Fernandez, a 33-year-old Half Moon Bay man, who had an outstanding felony warrant. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected methamphetamine and a smoking device for narcotics. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
2:46 p.m., Oct. 26, S. Cabrillo Highway at Poplar Street
Deputies responded to a vehicle collision and arrested Joaquin Martinez, identified as a 38-year-old transient man, who had an outstanding felony warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they also found a rifle, handgun and ammunition in his car. Martinez was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Montara
Burglary
2:24 p.m., Oct. 24, 1400 block Sunshine Valley Road
Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole $100 worth
of property.
Moss Beach
Burglary
Oct. 17, 12 a.m., 900 block Etheldore Street
Sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, someone stole an electric bike worth $2,500 from a victim’s open garage.
