Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
10:51 p.m., Nov. 5, 100 block Miramontes Point Road at
S. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic collision and arrested a subject who they said was driving while drunk. The subject was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
False ID
1:13 a.m., Nov. 5, Spindrift Way at Keel Court
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said had a fraudulent ID. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Drunken driving
8:26 p.m., Nov. 6, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk while parked at a convenience store. The driver was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers and released to First Chance to be released when sober.
Unincorporated
Warrant
7:18 p.m., Nov. 7, 100 block Capistrano Road at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had multiple warrants from the Hayward Police Department. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Princeton
Theft
Nov. 5, 100 block Yale Avenue
A reporting party said their parked truck had been stolen. Deputies found the trunk with a damaged ignition nearby where it was previously parked.
