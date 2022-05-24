Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
11:05 p.m., May 14, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said was under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was transported by ambulance to San Mateo Medical Center without incident.
12:20 a.m., May 15, 100 block Main St at Magnolia Street
Deputies stopped a woman on probation who they said had illegal drugs and unlawful paraphernalia. The woman was cited and released on promise to appear.
Drunken driving
5:46 p.m., May 13, Poplar Street at Railroad Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was drunk and left the scene of the collision without providing her information. There were no injuries reported. The woman was cited and released to First Chance without incident.
Warrant
1:01 p.m., May 18, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County probation office.
La Honda
Warrant
6:40 p.m., May 16, 8100 block La Honda Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
7:26 p.m., May 16, 8100 block La Honda Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a subject who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, one from the San Mateo Police Department and another from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Miramar
Warrant
10:21 p.m., May 16, 100 block Highway 1 at Medio Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a suspended license. After searching his vehicle, deputies said they found suspected methamphetamine and pipes. The man was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Montara
Burglary
6:56 p.m., May 12, Montara State Beach
Sometime between 6:04 and 6:56 p.m., someone broke into a parked vehicle and stole property. Some of the property was recovered from the side of Highway 1.
Moss Beach
Burglary
6:17 p.m., May 14, 100 block Beach Way
Someone broke into a vehicle and stole a laptop bag and hiking items. The loss was estimated to be $700.
Pescadero
Burglary
3:11 p.m., May 12, 100 block Bean Hollow Road
Sometime between 2:36 and 3:11 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle and stole property. The total loss was estimated to be $3,345.
