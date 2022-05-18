Half Moon Bay
Controlled substance
6:51 p.m., May 9, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Poplar Street
San Mateo County deputies stopped and cited a male bicyclist who was on probation and subject to search and seizure. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Warrant
5:28 p.m., May 8, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had three active misdemeanor warrants out of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Moss Beach
Drunken driving
3:04 p.m., May 6, 800 block Etheldore Street
California Highway Patrol arrested a driver who they said was drunk and collided with a building.
Pescadero
Burglary
2:43 p.m., May 7, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Sometime between 1:45 and 2:43 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle and stole $135 worth of property.
Princeton
Burglary
6:02 p.m., May 5, 200 block Capistrano Road
Sometime between 5:40 and 6:02 p.m., someone broke a car window and stole a backpack with miscellaneous property valued at $4,770.
5:30 p.m., May 10. 300 block Capistrano Road
Sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., someone broke into a car at a restaurant parking lot and stole a bag with camera equipment. The total loss was estimated to be $10,800.
