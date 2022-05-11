Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
6:58 p.m., May 1, Poplar Street at First Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Trespassing
6:41 p.m., May 3, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was trespassing on property from which he was previously banned. They said he was heavily intoxicated. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Warrant
5:05 p.m., April 28, 500 block Cypress Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who had four outstanding warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and a suspended license. Deputies said the female passenger had narcotics and paraphernalia. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. The woman was cited and released from the scene without incident.
7:19 p.m., April 29, S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies arrested Rigoberto Monroy, a 32-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had two outstanding felony warrants, one from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the San Mateo Police Department. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Moss Beach
Suspended license
1:24 a.m., May 3, Highway 1 at Etheldore Street
A male subject was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop. The subject was determined to be driving with a suspended driver's license. He was issued a citation and released from the scene without incident.
Princeton
Theft
April 29, 100 Block of California Ave.
Sometime between April 1 and April 29, someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. The loss was estimated to be $2,500.
Warrant
4:54 p.m., April 30, 500 block Virginia Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected methamphetamine.
Unincorporated
Warrant
6:10 p.m., May 3, 12200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested Derek Hite, a 34-year-old Morgan Hill resident, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
