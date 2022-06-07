El Granada
Warrant
8:32 a.m., May 25, 400 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a man sleeping on school property who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
1:59 a.m., May 29, 100 block Miramontes Point Road at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a driver who they said was drunk. The man was arrested, cited and released to First Chance.
Fraud
4 p.m., May 25, 400 block Fairway Drive
An elderly female was reportedly scammed into mailing more than $80,000 in cash to unknown suspects.
Warrants
8:50 p.m., May 27, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said they found suspected drug paraphernalia. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
10:03 a.m., May 27, 400 block Wavecrest Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The male subject was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
8:48 a.m., May 28, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
11:30 a.m., May 28, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies contacted a man and woman at a traffic stop. The man had three active misdemeanor warrants, one out of the Berkley Police Department, another from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and a third from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The man was also found to be in violation of a court order by being present with a protected party. The man was arrested and booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
8:10 a.m., June 1, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies arrested a woman who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching her, deputies said she had suspected methamphetamine. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
2:16 p.m., June 1, 100 block Filbert Street at Second Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had two outstanding warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected methamphetamine and pipe. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Weapons
7:15 p.m., May 29, 100 block Filbert Street at S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who was a convicted felon out of Oregon. After searching him, deputies said he had a stun gun and a canister of tear gas or pepper spray. The man was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Pescadero
Burglary
6:15 p.m., May 26, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Rossi Road
Someone smashed the rear passenger side window of a locked rental car and stole three suitcases containing electronics, clothing, and miscellaneous personal property. The owners estimated the loss to be $1,925.
Princeton
Warrant
7:02 p.m., June 1, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man in his parked vehicle who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. He was released on promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.