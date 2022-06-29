El Granada
Petty theft
11:30 a.m., June 17, 100 Block of Avenue Portola
A woman reported that her vehicle license plate was stolen.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
7:01 p.m., June 21, 100 block Willow Avenue at Pilarcitos Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said was involved in a domestic violence dispute. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
6:01 p.m., June 18, 100 block Second Street at Main Street
Deputies said two subjects began fighting after a road rage incident. Both people sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention and prosecution.
Burglary
3:30 p.m., June 18, 400 block Pine Avenue
Someone broke into a locked garage and stole a tent and bicycle. The estimated loss was $650.
Disorderly conduct
3:04 p.m., June 20, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies arrested a woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for herself. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident to be released when sober.
Drugs
2:01 p.m., June 18, 100 block Highway 1
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said was in possession of illegal substances. The man was released from the scene without incident.
Warrant
9:30 a.m., June 16, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the scene without incident on promise to appear.
1:42 a.m., June 18, 100 block San Mateo Road at Main
Deputies stopped a male driver who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
1:05 p.m., June 20 100, block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant from the Redwood City Police Department. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
