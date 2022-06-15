El Granada
Warrant
12:13 a.m., June 6, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
A driver contacted during a traffic stop was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was cited with a promise to appear and released from the scene without incident.
Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
11:29 p.m., June 7, 400 block Capistrano Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at a local bar who they said was highly intoxicated and had gotten into an argument at a bar. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Drunken driving
3:08 a.m., June 3, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a man they said was drunk. After the man was pulled over, deputies said he provided a false name and had a license that had been suspended due to a prior DUI conviction. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
2:11 a.m., June 4, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was cited and released to StarVista First Chance to be released when sober.
Moss Beach
Drugs
8:33 p.m., June 3, 400 block California Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a woman who they said was on probation and driving a stolen vehicle. They said the woman was under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of suspected methamphetamine and pipes, several car keys and had mail belonging to other people. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Pescadero
Warrant
6:06 p.m., June 3, 100 block Cabrillo Highway at Pigeon Point Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo Police Department. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Princeton
Burglary
June 6, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Sometime between May 25 to June 6, someone stole two antique pistols worth $1,000 from a shipping container in Princeton.
