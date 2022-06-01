Half Moon Bay
Drug paraphernalia
10:17 a.m., May 19, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies used a warrant to
search a man’s room and said they found drug paraphernalia. The man was not in his room and was searched when he returned later in the day. Deputies said he had nothing illegal on him and was released.
Warrant
9:15 p.m., May 19, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had two active misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Warrant
10:18 a.m., May 23, 2100 block Higgins Canyon Road
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. After searching him, deputies said he had suspected narcotics. The subject was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
