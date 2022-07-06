Half Moon Bay
Drugs
8:50 a.m., June 24, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drug paraphernalia. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
8:35 a.m., June 24, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
3:06 p.m., June 24, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped a woman who they said had three outstanding warrants for her arrest, two from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and another out of the Redwood City Police Department. The woman was cited and released from the scene on promise to appear.
7:02 p.m., June 27, 400 block Spruce Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The man was transported and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
2:11 a.m., June 28, 100 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies cited a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the Merced County Sheriff's Office. The man was released on promise to appear.
Pescadero
Burglary
2 p.m., June 24, 200 block Pigeon Point Road
Somebody smashed a vehicle window and stole several miscellaneous items. The total estimated loss was $62.
Princeton
Resisting arrest
12:41 p.m., June 27, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies contacted a man who had been reported for trespassing on private property. They said the man had been warned previously for trespassing on the same property. Deputies said the man resisted efforts to restrain him and started grappling with them. During the struggle, the man received minor cuts to his forehead when he and the deputies fell to the ground. Fire and medical personnel determined there were no major injuries. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Theft
5:30 p.m., June 24, 100 block Martin's Beach Road
Somebody reported they lost their wallet near Martin's Beach and two fraudulent charges worth $857.48 were later made with one of their missing credit cards.
