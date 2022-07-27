El Granada
Theft
5 p.m., July 18, 400 block San Carlos Avenue
Sometime between 4 and 5 p.m., someone stole an electric scooter from in front of a residence.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
11:15 p.m., July 16, 100 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had a controlled substance. The man was released on promise to appear.
Disorderly conduct
10:50 a.m., July 17, 100 block Salal Road
Deputies arrested a man whose parents said was highly intoxicated and breaking things in their residence. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Stolen firearms
11:43 p.m., July 17, 4100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested four men in a vehicle and charged them with felony possession of stolen handguns. Yoshua Cordoba-Urquijo, 19, Osvaldo Galindolugo, Luis Nunez-Mendoza, Salvador Ontiveros-Sanchez, all 18, were charged with carrying a concealed, stolen and loaded firearm. Cordoba-Urquijo was also charged with providing a false name.
Vandalism
11:01 p.m., July 18, 1100 block Main Street
Deputies arrested two men accused of vandalizing a vehicle. One suspect was determined to be a juvenile and released to a guardian, the other suspect was later transported and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. The owner of the vehicle estimated the men caused $3,000 worth of damage.
Warrant
8:36 a.m., July 14, 400 block Filbert Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the scene on promise to appear.
2:57 p.m., July 15, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had multiple outstanding warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the scene on promise to appear.
5:23 p.m., July 16, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The subject was released from the scene on promise to appear.
5:31 p.m., July 17, 100 block Pilarcitos Avenue at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Princeton
Warrant
1:30 p.m., July 14, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said gave a false name, had a suspended driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Unincorporated
Poaching
12:40 a.m., July 17, 100 block Tunitas Creek Road
Deputies stopped and cited four subjects for possession of Dungeness Crab out of season.
