El Granada
Drunken driving
11:14 p.m., July 8, N. Cabrillo Highway at Coronado Street
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said was drunk and in violation of his parole. The passenger was also accused of a parole violation. Both subjects were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Theft
July 8, 100 block Sea Crest Court
Sometime between July 7 and July 8, someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.
Half Moon Bay
Drugs
12:06 a.m., July 12, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a man they said was on drugs. The man was taken to the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Theft
3:43 a.m., July 6, Grove Street at Main Street
Someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle and left a saw blade behind at the scene.
Warrant
11 a.m., July 8, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
4:20 p.m., July 11, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and stopped a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department. The man was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Moss Beach
Stolen vehicle
10:41 a.m., July 13, 1900 block Carlos Street
Deputies stopped and arrested Pepe Mano II, a 27-year-old man, for driving a stolen vehicle, a felony. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Warrant
9:10 a.m., July 13, 1900 block Carlos Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the Pacifica Police Department. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Princeton
Disorderly conduct
8:04 p.m., July 13, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies arrested a woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for herself. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
