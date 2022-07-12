Half Moon Bay

Disorderly conduct 

7:06 p.m., June 29, 1400 block S. Cabrillo Highway

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he was reported drunk at a bar and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident to be released when sober.

8:16 p.m., July 1, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies responded to multiple disturbance calls and arrested a man they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility. 

 Drugs

10:29 a.m., June 30, 400 block Oak Avenue

Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said was in possession of a controlled substance. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear. 

Drunken driving

1:25 a.m., July 4, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road

Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was making illegal turns. After conducting sobriety tests, they cited the man for being under the influence of alcohol. The man was taken to First Chance to be released when sober. 

Stolen property 

11:23 p.m., June 29, 200 block of San Mateo Road

Deputies stopped and searched a man on probation who they said had multiple stolen credit cards. The man was cited and released from the scene on promise to appear. 

Theft

7 a.m., July 2, 300 block Correas Street

Someone reported the theft of boots from a front porch valued at $185. After viewing video surveillance of the suspect, deputies attempted to locate them in a nearby encampment but were unsuccessful. 

Stolen vehicle

12:07 a.m., July 2, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail

Deputies stopped and arrested Jesus Villegas, a 38-year-old Hayward resident, for riding a stolen motorcycle on a walking trail. They said Villegas provided false identification and was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility. 

Unlawful paraphernalia 

9:44 a.m., June 29, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail

Deputies stopped and cited a man for having drug paraphernalia, and two warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrant

6:33 p.m., June 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. 

10:50 p.m., June 30, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the Belmont Police Department. The man was released on promise to appear.

La Honda

Burglary 

12:39 p.m., June 30, 20900 block Skyline Boulevard

Somebody trespassed on property and stole a motorcycle estimated to be worth $1,000.

Pescadero

Burglary

1 p.m., July 2, 11300 block Cabrillo Highway

An unknown woman broke into a locked rental car at Pescadero State Beach and stole a backpack containing credit cards and passports in the victims’ names. 

 Princeton 

Warrant

11:55 p.m., June 30, 100 block Johnson Pier

Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out  of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the scene on promise to appear.

