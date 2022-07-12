Half Moon Bay
Disorderly conduct
7:06 p.m., June 29, 1400 block S. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he was reported drunk at a bar and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident to be released when sober.
8:16 p.m., July 1, 200 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to multiple disturbance calls and arrested a man they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Drugs
10:29 a.m., June 30, 400 block Oak Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said was in possession of a controlled substance. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Drunken driving
1:25 a.m., July 4, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was making illegal turns. After conducting sobriety tests, they cited the man for being under the influence of alcohol. The man was taken to First Chance to be released when sober.
Stolen property
11:23 p.m., June 29, 200 block of San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and searched a man on probation who they said had multiple stolen credit cards. The man was cited and released from the scene on promise to appear.
Theft
7 a.m., July 2, 300 block Correas Street
Someone reported the theft of boots from a front porch valued at $185. After viewing video surveillance of the suspect, deputies attempted to locate them in a nearby encampment but were unsuccessful.
Stolen vehicle
12:07 a.m., July 2, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested Jesus Villegas, a 38-year-old Hayward resident, for riding a stolen motorcycle on a walking trail. They said Villegas provided false identification and was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unlawful paraphernalia
9:44 a.m., June 29, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man for having drug paraphernalia, and two warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrant
6:33 p.m., June 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
10:50 p.m., June 30, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the Belmont Police Department. The man was released on promise to appear.
La Honda
Burglary
12:39 p.m., June 30, 20900 block Skyline Boulevard
Somebody trespassed on property and stole a motorcycle estimated to be worth $1,000.
Pescadero
Burglary
1 p.m., July 2, 11300 block Cabrillo Highway
An unknown woman broke into a locked rental car at Pescadero State Beach and stole a backpack containing credit cards and passports in the victims’ names.
Princeton
Warrant
11:55 p.m., June 30, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from the scene on promise to appear.
