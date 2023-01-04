Half Moon Bay
Assault
10 p.m., Dec. 26, 100 block Nasturtium Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a teen who they said threatened his brother with a knife. The man was booked in the San Mateo County Youth Center.
Controlled substance
1:03 a.m., Dec. 23, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a woman who they said was on drugs and unable to care for herself. She was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Disorderly conduct
2:32 p.m., Dec. 24, 700 block Vasquez Drive
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was drunk in public and unable to care for himself. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Drunk driving
7:21 p.m., Dec. 25, Spindrift Way at Hawser Lane
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
11:23 p.m., Dec. 26, 1700 block Higgins Canyon Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver they said was drunk. The man was driven to First Chance to be released when sober.
Warrant
1:16 p.m., Dec. 23, Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and arrested Sergio Avila, a 38-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who had multiple warrants, including an outstanding felony warrant. Deputies said Avila attempted to flee from deputies by running through brush. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
4:02 p.m., Dec. 23, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Theft
11:30 p.m., Dec. 26, 500 block Cypress Avenue
A resident reported two subjects stole a vehicle from the driveway. The resident chased the subjects, who got out of the car and fled on foot. Deputies searched the area but didn’t find them.
Princeton
Vandalism
8:53 a.m., Dec. 26, 400 block Capistrano Road
Deputies arrested a man who they said was drunk and broke a window, causing up to $600 in damages. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
