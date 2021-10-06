Half Moon Bay
Drunken driving
11:34 p.m., Sept. 24, 100 block San Mateo Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. The man performed a series of sobriety tests before being arrested.
Grand theft
7:30 a.m., Sept. 30, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone stole a catalytic converter.
Suspended license
7:54 p.m., Sept. 26, 9800 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had a suspended license and for driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device required for a previous conviction.
7:46 p.m., Sept. 26, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a man who had a suspended license and false registration tabs on his vehicle. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Public intoxication
1:59 a.m., Sept. 25, 1400 block S. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies contacted a man and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and booked to the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
6:09 p.m., Sept. 25, 100 bock N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies responded to a call of a woman causing a disturbance. When they arrived, they found she was too drunk to care for herself. She was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Princeton
Assault
1 p.m., Sept. 23, 100 block Stanford Avenue
Deputies responded to a report of a woman firing a crossbow at another woman. The bolt did not strike the victim. The female suspect was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County jail without incident.
Grant theft
7:50 p.m., Sept. 25, 200 block Capistrano Road
Two suspects stole a catalytic converter.
Warrant
Sept. 27, 200 block Main St.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Richard Eaton Duboc of Menlo Park. He was wanted on a felony warrant from Atherton.
Unincorporated
Battery
10:25 p.m., Oct. 1, S. Cabrillo Highway at Pomponio Beach
Deputies contacted a male driver of a vehicle that was disabled and blocking traffic. They arrested the man after they said he displayed “erratic behavior” and attempted to flee and resist attempts to control him. The man later spit on a deputy and was ultimately booked into the San Mateo County jail.
