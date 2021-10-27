Half Moon Bay
Burglary
3:22 p.m., Oct. 19, 600 block Grandview Boulevard
San Mateo county Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they said broke into a witness’s house through an unlocked window to prevent her from prosecuting. Deputies arrested the suspect inside the residence and booked her in the San Mateo County jail.
4 p.m., Oct. 22, 100 block Pomponio Beach Road
Sometime between 3:55 and 4 p.m., someone smashed the rear passenger side window of a vehicle and stole two purses containing miscellaneous items. The owner estimated the loss to be $825.
Drunken driving
10:50 p.m., Oct. 18, 0 block Third Avenue at Filbert Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. After a series of sobriety tests, the driver was cited and released to StarVista First Chance without incident.
8:48 p.m., Oct. 19, Cabrillo Highway at Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped a female driver who they said initially did not pull over. They said she displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication and did not have a driver’s license. She was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident.
10:03 p.m., Oct. 22, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. He was booked in the Mateo County jail without incident.
Grand theft
3:45 p.m., Oct. 16, 400 block Coronado Road
Sometime between 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, someone stole a catalytic converter from a car.
Public intoxication
9:40 p.m., Oct. 18, 400 Block of Capistrano Road
Deputies arrested a man who was reportedly an unruly customer at a business. They said he was drunk and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail to be released when sober.
Princeton
Warrant
4:28 a.m., Oct. 18, 200 block Capistrano Road
Deputies stopped a man who was on probation out of Sacramento and had two misdemeanor warrants out of Napa county and the Woodland Police Department. After searching him deputies said they found drugs. He was cited and released without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.