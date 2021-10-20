El Granada
Warrant
6:06 p.m., Oct. 13, 500 block Obispo road
Deputies contacted a man in the Surfer’s Beach parking lot who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Half Moon Bay
Burglary
6:30 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone smashed a car window and stole a laptop. The owner estimated the loss to be $1,700.
Drugs
1:42 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
A man was contacted in a parking lot and found to be in possession of unlawful paraphernalia and narcotics. He was issued a citation and was released from the scene without further incident.
8:27 p.m., Oct. 9, 200 block Capistrano Road
San Mateo County deputies stopped and arrested Jairo Sebastian Vela-Diaz, a 36-year-old El Granada resident, who had an active felony warrant out of the Pacifica Police Department. During a search, deputies said they found suspected methamphetamine. Vela-Diaz was booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Drunken driving
2:37 a.m., Oct. 10, Pacific Avenue at Grandview Boulevard
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. After a series of sobriety tests, he was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County jail.
Grand theft
4:24 a.m., Oct. 9, 300 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies reported a theft from a business when someone took $150 from a vending machine and caused $2,500 worth of damage.
Suspended license
2:02 p.m., Oct. 13, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license.
1:28 p.m., Oct. 15, Jenna Lane at Laurel Avenue
Deputies contacted a driver and found his driving privileges had been suspended. He was cited and released from the scene without incident.
Unlawful Paraphernalia
11:44 p.m., Oct. 12, Kelly Avenue at Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said had drug paraphernalia.
Warrant
1:58 p.m., Oct. 9, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Weapons
12:01 a.m., Oct. 9, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped a man in front of a business. They say he had an illegal switchblade knife. He was cited and was released from the scene without incident.
3:50 p.m., Oct. 12, 2900 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
11:44 p.m., Oct. 12, Kelly Avenue at Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver identified as Sonia Flores, a 22-year-old resident of unincorporated San Mateo County, who had an active felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. They say she was also in possession of a controlled substance. She was cited for the drugs and was booked into the San Mateo County jail for the warrant without incident.
2:05 p.m., Oct. 15, Pilarcitos Avenue at Laurel Avenue
Deputies attempted to stop Jorge Martinez, a 23-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who they said matched the description of a shoplifting suspect. Deputies said Martinez tried to run from them and gave them false information about his identity. A record check revealed Martinez had three felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Martinez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail.
Pescadero
Probation violation
6:40 p.m., Oct. 9, 500 block Native Sons Road
Deputies responded to a residence on a request for a welfare check. After arriving, they arrested a man who was on probation and not in compliance with sex offender registrant requirements because he had not reported his address change.
