Half Moon Bay
Burglary
8:45 a.m., Oct. 27, 200 block Miramontes Avenue
Someone broke into a residential garage and stole a bike worth $800.
Unlawful paraphernalia
8:53 a.m., Oct. 26, 0-100 block Pilarcitos Avenue at Willow Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who was unlicensed and after searching his vehicle they said he had a methamphetamine pipe. Both the driver and passenger were issued citations and released from the scene without incident.
El Granada
Grand theft
11:56 a.m., Oct. 23, 200 block Coronado Street
Deputies found a vehicle that was reported stolen, but someone had taken the catalytic converter and other items estimated to be worth $1,900.
Suspended license
11: 40 p.m., Oct. 26, Avenue Alhambra at Coronado Street
Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended driver’s license and possession of another fake license. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Burglary
2:32 p.m., Oct. 23, 800 block Airport Street
Sometime between 2 and 2:32 p.m., someone smashed a car’s rear passenger side window and stole a purse, laptop and cellphone, along with a credit card that was later used. Approximately $300 was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.
Warrant
1:31 p.m., Oct. 27, 500 block California Avenue
Deputies stopped a man who had an active misdemeanor warrant out of the South San Francisco Police Department. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
