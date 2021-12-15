Half Moon Bay
Battery
3:14 p.m., Dec. 4, 500 block Kelly Avenue
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said struck another man in the face. The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
Burglary
6 a.m., Dec. 6, 100 block Stone Pine Road
Sometime between 5 and 6 a.m., someone broke a car window and stole a wallet. The owner estimated the loss to be $100.
Drugs
6:46 a.m., Dec. 2, 100 block Poplar Street
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drugs on him. He was released from the scene with a promise to appear.
6:07 p.m., Dec. 7, 700 block Main Street
Deputies stopped a man while they were investigating a report of a stolen bicycle. Deputies said he had the bicycle and suspected illegal narcotics. He was cited and released from the scene on promise to appear.
Drunken driving
11:33 p.m., Dec. 3, 0-100 block Grove Street at Third Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested a female driver who they said was drunk. She was booked in the San Mateo County jail without incident, and the case will be sent to the district attorney's office for prosecution.
12:05 a.m., Dec. 6, 0-100 block Kehoe Avenue at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped a male driver who they said was drunk. He was arrested and later released to Star Vista First Chance to promise to appear.
Suspended license
10:48 a.m., Dec. 5, Main Street at State Highway 1
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license.
1:50 p.m., Dec. 7, N. Cabrillo Highway at Magellan Avenue
Deputies stopped a male driver who had a suspended license. He was cited and released on a promise to appear.
Vandalism
9:15 p.m., Dec. 3, 600 block Spruce Street
Sometime between 6 and 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, someone scratched a vehicle and caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Warrant
5:04 p.m., Dec. 5, 0-100 block Starfish Court
Deputies stopped and cited a woman at her residence who had an active misdemeanor warrant from the Sheriff’s Office.
10:04 a.m., Dec. 6, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had a misdemeanor warrant issued by the Sheriff’s Office. He was cited on promise to reappear.
Montara
Warrant
2:05 p.m., Dec. 8, 800 block San Pedro Mountain Road
Deputies stopped a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Sheriff's Office. The subject was cited and released on promise to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.