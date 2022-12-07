El Granada
Warrant
5:20 a.m., Nov. 25, 100 block Coronado Street at N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a no-bail felony warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was booked in Maguire Correctional Facility.
Half Moon Bay
Battery
3:27 p.m., Nov. 17, 100 block Lewis Foster Drive
Deputies were dispatched to Half Moon Bay High School and took a report of two male students hitting a female student in the head with an empty metal water bottle. No medical attention was necessary.
Controlled substance
11:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man whom they said had methamphetamine and multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was cited for the methamphetamine on promise to appear but was arrested for the warrants.
Disorderly conduct
5:33 p.m., Nov. 20, Alsace Lorraine Avenue
Deputies arrested a man who they said was intoxicated, yelling at people and using gang signs. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility to be released when sober.
Drunken driving
5:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 200 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. The driver was transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
5:45 p.m., Nov. 19, 100 block Main Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
2:31 a.m., Nov. 26, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway at Frenchmans Creek Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a male driver who they said was drunk. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Suspended license
8 p.m., Nov. 29, 100 block Filbert Street at Third
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who had a suspended license. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
1:22 p.m., Nov. 24, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and arrested Alexis Gomez Quezada, a 27-year-old Pescadero man, who they said had an active felony warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
8:43 a.m., Nov. 21, Bellville Boulevard at Cabrillo Highway
Deputies attempted to arrest a man who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, but the man fled on his bicycle.
Montara
Disorderly conduct
9:43 p.m., Nov. 25, 100 block First Street
Deputies stopped and arrested a woman who they said was drunk and unable to care for herself. The woman was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Unincorporated
Theft
Nov. 26, 11600 block San Mateo Road
Deputies reported that a mail theft occurred after a mailbox was broken into and about 10 days' worth of mail was missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.