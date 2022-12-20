Half Moon Bay
Drunk driving
10:37 p.m., Dec. 8, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Redondo Beach Road
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was released to First Chance to be released when sober.
7:12 p.m., Dec. 9, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and arrested a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was released to First Chance to be released when sober.
6:39 p.m., Dec. 11, 100 block San Mateo Road at Digges Canyon Road
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who they said was drunk. The driver was released to First Chance to be released when sober.
Controlled substance
4:52 p.m., Dec. 9, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who they said was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. The subject was released on promise to appear.
False registration
11 p.m., Dec. 7, 100 block S. Cabrillo Highway at Miramontes Point Road
Deputies stopped a male
driver hauling an enclosed trailer with false registration. The
driver’s father admitted to obtaining the trailer several years ago and placing a found license plate onto the trailer to avoid registration. The trailer was
towed and the driver was released from the scene without incident.
Suspended license
10:50 p.m., Dec. 7, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a male driver who they said had a suspended license.
Warrant
9:53 p.m., Dec. 8, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies arrested Jorge Martinez, a 24-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who they said had an active felony warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Martinez was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
6:11 p.m., Dec. 9, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the Milpitas Police Department. The man was released on promise to appear.
Pescadero
Burglary
12:15 p.m., Dec. 12, 2000 block Rossi Road
Someone broke into a rental car and stole approximately $1,953 worth of valuables.
Princeton
Warrant
4:33 p.m., Dec. 10, 100 block Harvard Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a subject who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was released on promise to appear.
