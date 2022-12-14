Half Moon Bay
Assault
2:17 a.m., Dec. 6, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies reported that someone attacked another man with a knife and threw a blade that hit the victim’s backpack. There are no further leads at this time.
Battery
7:12 p.m., Dec. 1, 1100 block Main Street
Deputies arrested a man accused of domestic violence at a residence. The reporting party gave a description of his car, and deputies arrested him after they said he physically resisted briefly. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Controlled substance
11:02 p.m., Dec. 3, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies cited a driver who they said had drug contraband on him. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Warrant
11:51 p.m., Dec. 4, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Suspended license
6:40 p.m., Nov. 30, 100 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who they said had a suspended license. The driver was released from the scene without incident on promise to appear.
Moss Beach
Burglary
3:20 p.m., Nov. 30, 100 block Retiro Lane
Deputies arrested Sergio Hernandez Garcia, a 28-year-old from Antioch, who they said broke into a home and threatened another man with a kitchen knife. Fearing for his safety, the victim locked himself in another room. Deputies found Hernandez Garcia nearby after he left and confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant from Oregon. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Controlled substance
5:40 a.m., Dec. 4, Cypress Avenue at Airport Road
Deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and fireworks without a permit. The man was released on promise to appear.
Princeton
Public intoxication
5:53 p.m., Dec. 3, 100 block Johnson Pier
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who they said was
drunk and unable to care for himself. The man was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
