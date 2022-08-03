El Granada
Disorderly conduct
11:53 p.m., July 21, 500 block Avenue Alhambra
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man who they said was drunk and unable to care for himself. While they were detaining him, the man’s brother came out of his residence and reportedly obstructed deputies. Both men were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Half Moon Bay
Brandishing firearm
12:42 p.m., July 24, 100 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a gun. They arrested a man matching the description who had a BB gun in his front waistband along with narcotics and paraphernalia. The man also had an outstanding warrant and was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Burglary
7:30 a.m., July 24, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Someone broke into a storage area and stole between 10 to 15 bikes. The estimated value lost was $3,000. Five bikes were found and taken to the owner of the storage facility.
Drugs
11:20 a.m., July 20, 100 block Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man in the homeless encampment near Pilarcitos Creek who they said had drug paraphernalia and was on probation. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
2:18 a.m., July 27, 600 block Correas Street
After responding to a call for service, deputies stopped and cited a man who they said had drugs on him. The man was cited and released on promise to appear.
Drunken driving
11 p.m., July 20, Main Street at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a female driver who they said was drunk and refusing sobriety tests. The woman had a medical episode and had to be transported to San Mateo Medical Center.
9:54 p.m., July 23, 500 block San Mateo Road
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who they said was drunk and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. The driver was released to First Chance on promise to appear.
Suspended license
10:10 a.m., July 23, Second Avenue at Metzgar Street
Deputies stopped and cited a driver who had a suspended license.
Warrant
6:25 p.m., July 20, 100 block N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and arrested a man who had an active warrant out of the Gilroy Police Department and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility without incident.
8 a.m., July 27, 500 block Kelly Avenue
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
9:40 a.m., July 27, 100 block Naomi Patridge Trail
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Montara
Warrant
10:26 a.m. July 23, Seventh Street at N. Cabrillo Highway
Deputies stopped and cited a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant. The man was released from the scene on promise to appear.
Unincorporated
Burglary
3:15 p.m., July 23, Cabrillo Highway at Pigeon Point Road
Someone broke into a vehicle and stole bags containing camera equipment, a laptop, multiple credit cards and a passport. The total estimated value stolen was $13,850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.